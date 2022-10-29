This Fairy Tale State Park in Pennsylvania is like Something from a Dream

Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as the Cook Forest State Park Known as being one of the best nature preserves in Pennsylvania, you're going to want to spend the entire day here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.

Irina Iriser/Unsplash

Located in the northwest corner of the state within Clarion and Forest counties, the Cook Forest State Park is an 8,500-acre scenic area known for its old towering white pines and hemlock trees– some of the largest and tallest in the entire state.

Here, you'll be able to see a beautiful fire tower and waterfall but perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of Cook Forest is the swinging bridge that looks like something from a fairytale.

Dillon Kane/Unsplash

Somewhat of a hidden gem, the swinging bridge is located a short distance north of the park office. It can be reached from a variety of trails, but the fastest would be the Birch Trail which is only a quarter of a mile long.

The second way to get to the swinging bridge is on a longer more scenic hike through the Forest Cathedral, which passes by the giant trees that this park is best known for. This hike is about 2.25 miles long.

No matter which way you reach the swinging bridge, this attraction is scenic and fun for the whole family. To really up the adrenaline, have someone jump or sway the bridge as you walk across it.