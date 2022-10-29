Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.

Snapwire/Pexels

Dayton looks and feels like any other western Ohio city, but it actually used to be the center of some pretty alarming UFO studies.

During the 20th century, the United States Air Force conducted official government investigations of Unidentified Flying Objects at a base that is now known as the Wright and Patterson Fields. These studies ultimately became known as Project Blue Book.

This series of investigations was launched in July of 1947 after a UFO reportedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. It has been rumored that crash evidence was stored at Wright-Patterson in an underground facility.

These UFO studies took place for 22 years until ultimately ending in 1969. Over the course of the investigation, the air force received 12,618 UFO reports and concluded that most of them were misidentifications of natural phenomena. While it remains debated if there was anything significant that was hidden from the public, the mere fact that the investigations even took place is absolutely fascinating.

A book titled "UFO Secrets Inside Wright-Patterson: Eyewitness Accounts from the Real Area 51" was published just a few years ago and explores the rumors about the retrieval evidence from the UFO crash in Roswell being stored underground here. For more information about the book, you can check its official Amazon listing here.

Today, the Wright and Patterson Air Force Base is home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force–the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world that features over 360 aircrafts and missiles.

Have you ever seen a UFO or aliens in Ohio? Do you believe the sightings? Let us know in the comments section.