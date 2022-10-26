This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America

There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

The online publication has scoured the country for the best and most festive communities that come alive during the holidays and Pennsylvania's Bernville has come in at number 1.

Justin April/Unsplash

The town's annual Kozair's Christmas Village has been family owned and operated since 1948 and is one of the longest-standing holiday traditions in the state. This beloved light display has grown into a massive seasonal attraction that draws visitors from around the world as well as local families.

Bernville is tucked within the Pennsylvania countryside about 2 hours west of Philadelphia. There is no feeling more magical than driving over that last hill on the unlit rural road and then suddenly becoming surrounded by a dazzling valley aglow with more than one million Christmas lights adorning buildings, barns, and trees.

Kozairs Christmas Village/Unsplash

As per tradition, Bernville's Kozair's Christmas Village will open the first Saturday in November which is November 5th. Santa and his helpers will be there with lots of treats in store for their special guests. The village takes about an hour to an hour and a half to walk through. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival and cost $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4 to 10. Kids 4 and under can enter for free.

To learn more about Kozair's Christmas Village, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page for all updates and announcements.