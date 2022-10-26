This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach

Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.

Henry Hall/Unsplash

Pleasure Beach was an amusement park that opened along the Long Island Sound in Bridgeport back in 1892. The park was designed to spare Connecticut residents from having to travel to other states for amusement. At its peak, the park featured multiple roller coasters, carnival games, theaters, and a beautifully crafted carousel. That same carousel can now be found at the Beardsley Zoo.

Alyssa Freidman/Unsplash

The city of Bridgeport purchased the amusement park in 1938 but just a few decades later the park went bankrupt and was forced to close. In the following years, a series of fires erupted throughout the park that destroyed most of the rides and part of the ballroom. By the 1980s the abandoned amusement park became a very seedy area filled with drug users and graffiti taggers.

Paul Mirabelli/Unsplash

Despite this, the area surrounding this unique peninsula remained a beautiful summer destination complete with a boardwalk, soft sands, and excellent views of both Bridgeport and Stratford. Over the years many corporations and business owners showed interest in rebuilding the area including Disney, Donald Trump, and Steve Wynn. Finally, in the year 2009, the county decided to clean up the area. The remains of the abandoned amusement park were finally demolished and the vandalized pavilion has been fully restored.

Derek Williams/Unsplash

Today, the city of Bridgeport even provides a water taxi service to Pleasure Beach for visitors from near and far to enjoy. The boardwalk here has been repaired and there is now a large grass area complete with picnic tables. To read more about the history of Pleasure Beach, be sure to check out this detailed article.

Address: Pleasure Beach Water Taxi, Central Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06607.