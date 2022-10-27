This Ohio Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country

There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.

The online publication has scoured the country for the best and most festive communities that come alive during the holidays and Ohio's Clifton has come in at number 2.

Marshall Reese/Unsplash

This tiny village in western Ohio is jam-packed with holiday attractions and that includes the historic Clifton Mill, one of the largest water-powered grist mills still in existence. The mill comes alive during the holidays when the town adorns the building in 4 million red and white lights. Along with the mill, you’ll also find that the 100-foot waterfall is also covered in magical twinkling lights. This tradition got its start in 1988 with a light display that included only 100,000 lights. Today, it is now a must-see Christmas attraction.

In addition to this, the village is also home to a charming Santa Claus museum that features a massive collection of over 3,000 Santas– including animatronic ones. Nearby you'll also find a vintage toy collection and Santa's Workshop. Every night until the 23rd of December you can take a peek into Santa’s Workshop to see a live Santa at work. Every 15 minutes or so, you can watch him check his list and go up the chimney to load his sleigh.

Sujoy/Unsplash

The Clifton Mill light display starts the day after Thanksgiving and is on every night through December 31st. Gates open every day at 5 pm and the lights come on at 6 pm. Gates close at 9 pm and the lights will go off 30 minutes after the gates close. On Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve the attraction closes at 8 pm.

Admission is $10 per person for everyone age 7 and older. Children 6 and under get in for free.

To learn more, be sure to check out the Clifton Mill's official site here.