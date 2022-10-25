Massachusetts Named the Best State to Raise a Family in 2022

Due to the pandemic and the rise of telecommuting, adults have a great deal of freedom to choose where they live which is a huge benefit for families who can now focus on the needs of raising their children.

There are several factors that go into determining which of the 50 states is most suited for children and families. According to a study done by Wallet Hub, five general criteria (health and safety, family fun, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics) were used to rank all 50 states and the Bay State has come in at number 1.

Best Things Massachusetts/Unsplash

Massachusetts outscored all states with a total score of 65.21. The state of New York came in at number 2 with a score of 61.81 and the state of Vermont came in at number 3 with an overall score of 59.15.

Massachusetts ranked extremely high in the "health and safety," "education," and "affordability" categories. Unlike most other states in the New England region of the United States, Massachusetts also scored relatively high in the "family fun" category which is likely due to the state's access to public beaches, ski resorts, kid-friendly museums, and amusement parks.

The only category Massachusetts did not rank highly in was "socio-economics." Wallet Hub's definition of this category includes divorce rate, wealth gap, unemployment rate, poverty and food stamps, job security, job opportunities, job satisfaction score, and foreclosure rate.

To learn more about how each of the 50 states ranked, be sure to check out Wallet Hub's full article here.