The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.

With so many interesting places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Palmetto State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.

Located in northwestern South Carolina, the town of Greenville is stunning with plenty of natural wonders, restaurants, and shops to explore, keep reading to learn more.

Perhaps one of the most charming aspects of this community is Main Street, a two-mile tree-lined street that is filled with countless cafes, restaurants, and unique boutiques. This downtown area is so iconic it made it onto USA TODAY's list of Seven City Streets Worth a Trip on Their Own. You could easily spend an entire day exploring this wonderful area.

Another great reason to plan a trip to Greenville is for its amazing events. Their Fall For Greenville festival has been voted one of the best festivals in the entire country. In the summer, Greenville features a Saturday Market and art festival. In the winter, The Peace Center regularly hosts Grammy-winning artists, stage performances, and a variety of other cultural events.

If you're looking to spend time outdoors, Greenville has plenty to offer. From the stunning waterfall right in the middle of town to the beautiful Rock Quarry Garden, there are tons of wonderful places here to relax and take in the fresh air.

No weekend trip is complete without amazing food and Greenville is home to a renowned dining scene. If you're looking for delicious authentic Southern food, try Smoke on the Water, Soby's, or Sassafras Southern Bistro. If you're looking for something more casual, you can't go wrong with Willy Taco, a lively tex-mex spot known for its insanely good food.

To learn more about Greenville, be sure to visit their official site for tourism here.