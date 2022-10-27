There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

The small western Pennsylvania town of Livermore in Derry Township was founded in 1827 by John Livermore. By the early 1900s, the community was a bustling town along the West Penn Railroad and the Western Division of the Main Line Canal. Today, it lies abandoned under the Conemaugh River Lake.

Glauber Sampaio/Unsplash

At its peak, the town contained many homes, a downtown area filled with general stores and shops, a church, and a school.

Tragedy eventually struck, however, and the town was nearly wiped off the map in March of 1936 when the St. Patrick's Day flood left Livermore under 18 feet of water. The water caused $500 million in damages and even claimed a life.

The Flood Control Acts of 1936 and 1938 sought to eventually raze the town of Livermore to allow for the construction of the Conemaugh Dam. They even moved the graves in the local cemetery to another location.

The dam was eventually completed over a decade later in 1952. The dam protects against flooding in numerous areas including the Allegheny River Valley and the Conemaugh Valley.

The town of Livermore lies somewhere underneath the dam. Visitors to the area have claimed to see the former canal from the old town when the water recedes.

Over the years, the drowned town of Livermore has become somewhat of an urban legend. Those who are curious still flock to this area in search of ghosts and spirits of the deceased at the site of their former homes in Livermore.