This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this sprawling antique mall that's set inside a historic mill building in Lawrence, keep reading to learn more about this must-visit shopping destination.

Canal Street Antiques is one of the absolute best places to thrift in the state. The indoor market is open year-round and is home to hundreds of different vendors selling everything from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture.

The mall is spread out into two beautiful historic buildings and spans 40,000 feet of space. The layout of the mall is very well-organized and most of the merchandise here is divided by category so you can view all of the cottage chic, mid-century modern, polka dot, classic toys, or nautical items at one time.

One of the best parts about vising Canal Street Antiques is that you never know what you'll find. The pieces here are constantly being sourced and updated so no matter how many times you visit you'll always stumble across something new and exciting.

This antique mall has been voted one of Massachusetts' best and is known for its amazing selection and low prices. The mall is open every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm and 7 pm on Thursdays. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 181 Canal St # 7, Lawrence, MA 01840.