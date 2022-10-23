This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination

Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.

Ellen Howell/Unsplash

From 1996 until 1999, The Virginia Renaissance Faire was a replica of what a town square would look like in medieval times. The property that was located in the town of Fredericksburg included multiple buildings that featured medieval European architecture with towers. There was even a sailing ship with a stage that sit on a small pond where performers would put on various entertainment.

Bridget Johnson/Unsplash

We can only imagine how fun and interesting this once-thriving attraction was. The fairgrounds cost approximately $5 million to build. The property was owned by Renaissance Entertainment Corporation.

Unfortunately, after just 4 seasons, the fair shuttered its doors for good. The location was plagued by bad weather and swampy conditions that ultimately led to declining ticket sales. Many of the decorations and props were moved to a similar operation in Wisconsin.

Halley Winters/Unsplash

Today, The Virginia Renaissance Faire lies vacant in the woods slowly decaying. The remaining structures have become worn down over the years and look like something from a dystopian society. While this property is regularly monitored by the Stafford County Sheriff's Dept and trespassing is strictly prohibited, if you'd like to see more of this eerie abandoned village, be sure to view this fascinating video uploaded to YouTube in 2017.