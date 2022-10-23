This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article , the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.

Heather Hill/Unsplash

Sea Bright is a small 1.2-mile coastal oasis in Monmouth County, 10 minutes north of Long Branch and 10 minutes east of Red Bank. The article goes on to explain that this is the beach NJ locals hit, sans juiced-up guidos. Keep reading to learn more.

Sea Bright has everything you love about summer packed inside its tiny seaside strip. From outdoor bars to ice cream parlors and an idyllic boardwalk surrounded by pretty homes, sand dunes, and the ocean. The article points out that Sea Bright is not filled with kitschy tourist traps like other Jersey shore towns.

Steve Scanlon/Unsplash

If you're looking for an absolutely epic scenic getaway, Sea Bright is definitely the place to visit. The town is bounded by the Navesink River to the west and Atlantic Ocean to the east so you can watch the sunrise over the ocean in the morning and then watch it set beautifully over the river at night.

Tom Brown/Unsplash

Sea Bright is home to many membership-only beach clubs for the locals but there are also a few public beaches for out-of-towners. If you've never been, be sure to add this beach town to your bucket list for next summer, you might even spot Bruce Springsteen working on his tan while you're there.

To learn more about Sea Bright, you can visit their official site for tourism here.