This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

The Bella Napoli Bakery and Cafe in Latham and Troy is one of those places. Opened in 1957, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. This award-winning bakery boasts vintage signage, a no-frills interior, and giant glass cases filled with fresh donuts, authentic Italian breads, pastries, cookies, and biscotti. Everything here is baked in-house fresh daily.

Located just outside the city of Albany, if you grew up around the capital region you're probably already familiar with this iconic bakery that's been around for over 65 years. A must-visit for any and all food lovers, Bella Napoli is worth the drive from any corner of the state.

The bakery is known for it's incredible selection of old world Italian classics with a bit of an American twist like their massive peanut butter and chocolate covered cookies, festive cakes, and cannolis.

And if you're in the mood for a donut, you've certainly come to the right place. Bella Napoli is home to an extensive variety of unique one-of-a-kind donuts like the tiramisu–a marscapone filled donut topped with kahlua flavored whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder.

In addition to sweet baked goods, Bella Naploli is also a wonderful place to enjoy a breakfast or lunch. The cafe offers breakfast sandwiches and omlettes to soups, salads, and specialty subs.

If you consider yourself a foodie you can't miss out on this bakery in Upstate New York. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 672 Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110 & 721 River St, Troy, NY 12180.