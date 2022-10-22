These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.

Plotter Kill Preserve | Rotterdam

A nature preserve near Albany that's known for its stunning waterfall. Many nature lovers flock to these hiking trails but to much surprise, come to realize that this area is actually dotted with unofficial trails that have led to many deaths over the years. These paths often stray into dangerous hard to navigate areas that should be avoided.

Broadway | New York City

While the crime rate in NYC is nothing like it was back in the 1980s and 70s it is still important to exercise caution while visiting. The city's Broadway street is a 33-mile avenue that runs through Yonkers, the Bronx, and Manhattan. It is one of the city's most dangerous streets and during just 2 years has seen a total of nearly 15 pedestrian deaths. A majority of these deaths have occurred on the street's 2-mile stretch in the Bronx.

Adirondack High Peaks | Adirondacks

The Adirondack High Peaks are a set of 46 mountain peaks in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. The mountains contain dangerously slippery trails that have led to countless deaths over the years.

Newburgh, NY

A city in Orange County that's approximately an hour and a half north of NYC. While this area has plenty of things to see and do, it's best to visit during the daylight hours. Newburgh currently holds the title of one of the most dangerous communities in the entire country.

Salmon River Falls | Orwell

A 110-foot waterfall situated along the Salmon River in Oswego County. This scenic area attracts visitors from near and far but it is important to use extreme caution when exploring this area. The waterfall has been the site of numerous deaths over the past few decades.

Taconic State Parkway | Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia Counties

While driving down the Taconic may be unavoidable if you live in eastern New York, it is still highly recommended to take caution while driving down this notoriously deadly road. The parkway saw 2,080 crashes during a three-year period likely due to the high volume of commuters who use this winding road to get to work and are often speeding.

Kaaterskill Falls | Catskill Mountains

Known as one of New York's tallest waterfalls, Kaaterskill is also one of New York's most deadly. The two-tier waterfall is often climbed and when explorers make the mistake of losing their footing along the top, they often fall to their deaths. The local fire department makes regular rescues and visits to this natural attraction.

Devil's Path Trail | Elka Park

A 24-mile hiking trail in the Catskills region that is known as one of the most difficult in the eastern United States. Devil's Path contains rocky and steep terrain that even the most skilled hikers have fallen victim to. Numerous deaths have occurred here over the years.

Canajoharie Falls | Montgomery County

A waterfall and swimming hole that most locals in the area avoid, Canajoharie is a seemingly beautiful place to visit in the summer months to cool down but many out-of-towners have made the deadly mistake of jumping into the water here. While there are numerous "No Swimming" signs posted all around the falls, they are often ignored. At the base of the water, there's a stone ledge that's not visible. Once you jump in it's very possible to hit the ledge, become paralyzed, and eventually drown.