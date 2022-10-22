This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Gabe Graham/Unsplash

Take Miner-Dunn for example. Located along Idiananaplois Blouveard in northwest Indiana, this old-fashioned diner looks pretty typical from the outside. Take a step inside this nostalgia-inducing restaurant and you'll quickly realize it's anything but.

Miner-Dunn is one of the oldest burger joints in the state still standing. Opened during the Great Depression in 1932 by two men named Miner and Dunn, all they had was $80 and a prayer. Before they knew it, they were known as the best spot in town for a delicious burger.

Miner-Dunn/Unsplash

Not much has changed since, Miner-Dunn still holds all of its old-warm charm from vintage signage to the old leather stools–a trip here is like taking a step back in time.

Nicole S./Unsplash

The best part of all is that these burgers are still as delicious and beloved as they were almost 100 years ago. Patrons flock to Miner-Diner for their huge juicy burgers, amazing chili, and delicious soft-serve ice cream. If you're looking for an iconic Indiana restaurant to visit, be sure to add Miner-Dunn to your list.

To learn more about Miner-Dunn and view their menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 8940 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322