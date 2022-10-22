Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town

Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.

If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the ruins of the abandoned Scotia village in State Game Lands 176. Keep reading to learn more.

Sasha Cuddy/Unsplash

The village of Scotia got its start in the year 1881 when Andrew Carnegie purchased land in Centre County. He named the village after his home country of Scotland. Scotia operated as an iron ore mine with a thriving community of coal miners and their families living throughout the village. At its peak, the community was home to many houses, a church, a general store, and even a train station.

Robert Peterson/Unsplash

The mine in Scotia continued to thrive until 1911. Eventually, the iron ore mined from the area was deemed inadequate for use which effectively drew the mining era in Scotia to a permanent standstill.

Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

Today, the remains of this once thriving community lie abandoned and decaying in the middle of the woods on State Game Lands 176. You'll stumble across it by following the 1.4 mile long Scotia Barrens Trail, a relatively easy hike. The trail offers a unique glimpse into the past. You'll be able to see the remains of an old automobile as well as many house and building structures.

Address: Scotia Barrens, Scotia Range Rd, Port Matilda, PA 16870, USA