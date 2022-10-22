Hillsdale, NJ

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Travel Maven

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

The Cornerstone is a rustic family-friendly restaurant known for its wide offering of classic American comfort food and epic brunch buffet that's open every weekend.

This over-the-top spread features bottomless mimosas and is packed with breakfast, lunch, and hearty dinner options.

Start off at the large breakfast spread that includes waffles, pancakes, homefries, an omelet station, and a bagel section complete with an assortment of cream cheese and lox. Next, you'll want to head to the fresh selection of mozzarella and tomatoes where you'll also find other fresh salads and veggies. This buffet also features a meat carving station and pasta dishes for those who prefer heartier options.

Be sure to save room for dessert because you don't want to miss out on this epic chocolate fondue fountain that cascades melted chocolate over three tiers. There are graham crackers, vanilla wafers, and pretzels available to dip and the buffet also offers a table filled with desserts like donuts, rice pudding, cakes, and warm brownies.

The Cornerstone Restaurant offers its buffet at just $27.95 a person and $13.95 per child 10 years or younger. The buffet is available Saturdays and Sundays until 2 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 84 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642, USA.

# new jersey# food# restaurants# buffet# brunch

