The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating

There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.

Reece Mathers/Unsplash

If you live in the NYC borough of Queens, you may already be familiar with this decaying home in the Laurelton neighborhood. It is a decrepit old Victorian home built in 1901 located on a cul-de-sac at 141-36 222nd Street. Its current state of condition has garnered it the title of "the haunted house."

A rusted locked chain-link fence surrounds the property, the windows are completely boarded up, and nature seems to be slowly reclaiming it. Sealed off from society, a giant black-painted school bus sits parked out front and many speculate that is to ward off intruders and possibly shield the home from being photographed by Google Maps.

Ty Gardner/Unsplash

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this home that has looked abandoned for decades is the fact that a quick search through city records reveals that it is in fact purchased and owner-occupied. The records even reveal that the seemingly abandoned house has been owned by the same family for over 80 years now and that the taxes on this property are paid in full with cash every year. Recent visitors to the home have even documented that there is a white Hummer parked in the driveway.

The strangest part of all though is that neighbors haven't reported seeing anybody on the property in over 20 years there is no sign of life inside. There have even been wellness checks given by the state over the past few decades but nobody ever comes to the door. This has led many to speculate that people actually live underneath the property in a hidden bunker.

Have you ever heard about this seemingly abandoned Victorian-era home in Queens? What do you speculate has happened here? Let us know in the comments.

To learn more about this property, be sure to read this interesting New York Times article that was published back in 2006.