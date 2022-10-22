Beaufort, SC

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Beaufort is a small city located on one of South Carolina's coastal Sea Islands known as Port Royal Island. The community is home to just over 12,000 residents and is often regarded as being one of the most beautiful cities in the state, keep reading to learn more.

South Carolina's coast has no shortage of scenic appeal and attracts visitors year-round for its stunning landscape, mild weather, and fantastic beaches. A lot of these places can become extremely oversaturated, especially in the summer. Beaufort is considered an exception. Somewhat of a hidden gem, the city has a slower more easygoing pace than that of its nearby counterparts like Charleston.

While Beaufort may be quieter, it still has its fair share of interesting places and things to do. From a renowned historic center full of antebellum architecture to the rural barrier islands like Saint Helena, this city is perfect for peace and relaxation.

Beaufort is the second oldest city in the state and has plenty of history to explore including the Gullah culture of emancipated African-American slaves who moved to Beaufort and the surrounding communities centuries ago. and have preserved much of their distinctive language, food, and customs. For the ultimate Gullah experience, be sure to book a tour with the Gullah-N-Geechie Mahn Tours.

To learn more about this stunning coastal city, be sure to check their official site for tourism here.

