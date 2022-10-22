Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.

Tim Wheeler/Unsplash

Located in between the cities of Milwaukee and Madison, Columbus Antique Mall is a hidden gem in rural Wisconsin. This incredible mall is housed inside an old factory building that doesn't look like much from the outside but we promise that the inside will blow you away.

Erich Krichubel/Unsplash

The mall spans a whopping 78,000 square feet and features over 400 unique antique dealers. Vendor items are organized in a well-lit space so walking through this mall is a breeze. However, while the rows of aisles are easy to navigate, visitors have reported that even though they spent hours here, they were still not able to see everything due to the massive size of this store.

Carrie Hickinson/Unsplash

Altogether there are 4 floors and 18 different rooms to explore here. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s. The mall is even home to one of the largest glassware collections in the U.S.

Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to the Columbus Antique Mall is a lot like visiting a museum. A trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Tim Voss/Unsplash

The Columbus Antique Mall is open every day of the week from 8 am until 4 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 239 Whitney St, Columbus, WI 53925.