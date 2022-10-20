This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.

5 Star Swap/Unsplash

The 5 Star Swap Mart is an indoor market in Villa Park that opened in 2004 and sells just about everything you could ever imagine. The market is open year-round and features hundreds of different vendors, two restaurants, and lounge space. The market has become known as a shopping destination that combines discounted shopping with live entertainment and plenty of delicious eats, keep reading to learn more.

Much more than just your average flea market, 5 Star Swap Mart features merchandise offered at values of 10%-70% off regular retail prices.

Joey Stanton/Unsplash

Browse through collections of housewares, electronics, furniture, clothing, jewelry, and collectibles. Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to this flea market is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past. There's even an Elvis memorabilia section here.

Hunting for good deals requires a lot of energy and fortunately, the 5 Star Swap Mart offers not one but two restaurants that sell delicious fresh eats like tacos, pretzels, and even a tiki bar to take the edge off while you shop. All around, you'll notice plenty of free live entertainment as well. It is not uncommon to run into a mariachi band or fire breather while shopping here.

5 Star Swap/Unsplash

The 5 Star Swap Mart is located in Villa Park, just 30 minutes west of Chicago. The market is open Monday through Friday from noon until 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 6 pm. 5 Star is closed on Tuesdays.

Address: 270 W. North Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181.