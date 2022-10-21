Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York

Travel Maven

While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.

10. Mount Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F4Da_0igRj2sw00
Stacey Roth/Unsplash

A suburb just outside of New York City, Mount Vernon is known as a commuter town but it is also fairly unsafe. While it is safer than 32% of cities throughout the country you still have a 1 in 100 chance of being a victim of violent crime here.

9. Middletown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Whmoa_0igRj2sw00
Sam Harris/Unsplash

A small city in Orange County just 2 hours west of New York City, Middletown ranks high in terms of property crime and theft.

8. Elmira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY1qg_0igRj2sw00
Peter Thompson/Unsplash

A charming city in upstate New York along the southern tier, Elmira is largely considered a rural area and can become pretty unsafe at night. The city is only considered 12% safer than other U.S. cities and ranks high in theft.

7. Schenectady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozXNM_0igRj2sw00
Bob Robinson/Unspalsh

A once booming city located near the state capitol, like many cities in the northeast, Schenectady suffered greatly from the massive industrial and corporate restructuring that affected much of the U.S. and lost many jobs and residents in return. Today, the city remains fairly unsafe with high reports of violent crime and rape.

6. Jamestown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPaW9_0igRj2sw00
Evan White/Unsplash

A small city in western New York known for its fascinating history and hometown of beloved Lucille Ball. However, despite its small size, it consistently ranks fairly high in violent crime, rape, and larceny theft.

5. Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEXNS_0igRj2sw00
Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

One of New York state's largest cities, Rochester is known for its cluster of old industrial-era buildings along with its leading role in manufacturing and research activities. While this is a popular area to live and attend university, you should always take extreme caution here late at night. Rochester ranks high in violent crimes including rape, murder, and cases of arson.

4. Binghamton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ridlK_0igRj2sw00
Casey Lourdes/Unsplash

A historic small city located along New York's Southern Tier region, Binghamton may have much to explore during the day like museums and zoos but it's highly encouraged to avoid this city at night. Binghamton is safer than only 4% of all American cities and has high numbers of rape and violent crime.

3. Poughkeepsie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01m6x6_0igRj2sw00
Cam Spicer/Unsplash

A vibrant city in the Hudson Valley known for its universities, historic districts, and shopping hubs. Poughkeepsie may be a wonderful place to visit during the day but it is still rather unsafe and its violent crime rates are through the roof making it one of New York State's most dangerous cities.

2. Niagra Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YtsZ_0igRj2sw00
Nora Winkler/Unsplash

One of the most visited tourist attractions in the state, this western NY city is known for its stunning state park but the surrounding area is largely unsafe. Here you have a 1 in 84 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. Niagara Falls is not only one of the most unsafe cities in New York but also one of the most unsafe cities in the entire country.

1. Newburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lynFq_0igRj2sw00
Taylor Forcelli/Unsplash

Coming in at number 1, New York state's most dangerous place to live is Newburgh. While it is relatively small in population compared to New York's other cities like NYC and Buffalo, it still consistently ranks high in violent crime and grapples with high rates of drug abuse. Data shows that you have a 1 in 68 chance of becoming a victim of crime here in Newburgh. Always use extreme caution when visiting this area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york# towns# cities# crime# lifestyle

Comments / 82

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
78487 followers

More from Travel Maven

Clifton, NJ

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country

When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.

Read full story
18 comments
Blackville, SC

This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina

If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Greenville, SC

The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.

Read full story
9 comments
Livermore, CA

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

Read full story
60 comments
Lawrence, MA

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
15 comments
Pennsylvania State

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania

Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
17 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination

Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
10 comments
Sea Bright, NJ

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Troy, NY

This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
15 comments

These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.

Read full story
15 comments
Indiana State

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Read full story
24 comments
Port Matilda, PA

Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town

Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.

Read full story
26 comments
Hillsdale, NJ

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
50 comments
New York City, NY

The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating

There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Beaufort, SC

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
45 comments
Columbus, WI

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Ambler, PA

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
26 comments
Ohio State

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio

From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.

Read full story
220 comments
Monroe, VA

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

Read full story
27 comments
Connecticut State

The Best Small Town in Connecticut for a Weekend Getaway

Connecticut is one of those states that is absolutely teeming with beautiful charming small towns. You could drive for just 10 minutes in any direction and stumble upon one. There is one in particular however that is quite legendary and we think every Nutmegger needs to travel here at least once.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy