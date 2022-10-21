Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York

While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.

10. Mount Vernon

Stacey Roth/Unsplash

A suburb just outside of New York City, Mount Vernon is known as a commuter town but it is also fairly unsafe. While it is safer than 32% of cities throughout the country you still have a 1 in 100 chance of being a victim of violent crime here.

9. Middletown

Sam Harris/Unsplash

A small city in Orange County just 2 hours west of New York City, Middletown ranks high in terms of property crime and theft.

8. Elmira

Peter Thompson/Unsplash

A charming city in upstate New York along the southern tier, Elmira is largely considered a rural area and can become pretty unsafe at night. The city is only considered 12% safer than other U.S. cities and ranks high in theft.

7. Schenectady

Bob Robinson/Unspalsh

A once booming city located near the state capitol, like many cities in the northeast, Schenectady suffered greatly from the massive industrial and corporate restructuring that affected much of the U.S. and lost many jobs and residents in return. Today, the city remains fairly unsafe with high reports of violent crime and rape.

6. Jamestown

Evan White/Unsplash

A small city in western New York known for its fascinating history and hometown of beloved Lucille Ball. However, despite its small size, it consistently ranks fairly high in violent crime, rape, and larceny theft.

5. Rochester

Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

One of New York state's largest cities, Rochester is known for its cluster of old industrial-era buildings along with its leading role in manufacturing and research activities. While this is a popular area to live and attend university, you should always take extreme caution here late at night. Rochester ranks high in violent crimes including rape, murder, and cases of arson.

4. Binghamton

Casey Lourdes/Unsplash

A historic small city located along New York's Southern Tier region, Binghamton may have much to explore during the day like museums and zoos but it's highly encouraged to avoid this city at night. Binghamton is safer than only 4% of all American cities and has high numbers of rape and violent crime.

3. Poughkeepsie

Cam Spicer/Unsplash

A vibrant city in the Hudson Valley known for its universities, historic districts, and shopping hubs. Poughkeepsie may be a wonderful place to visit during the day but it is still rather unsafe and its violent crime rates are through the roof making it one of New York State's most dangerous cities.

2. Niagra Falls

Nora Winkler/Unsplash

One of the most visited tourist attractions in the state, this western NY city is known for its stunning state park but the surrounding area is largely unsafe. Here you have a 1 in 84 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. Niagara Falls is not only one of the most unsafe cities in New York but also one of the most unsafe cities in the entire country.

1. Newburgh

Taylor Forcelli/Unsplash

Coming in at number 1, New York state's most dangerous place to live is Newburgh. While it is relatively small in population compared to New York's other cities like NYC and Buffalo, it still consistently ranks high in violent crime and grapples with high rates of drug abuse. Data shows that you have a 1 in 68 chance of becoming a victim of crime here in Newburgh. Always use extreme caution when visiting this area.