This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina

North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.

Noah Dowd/Unsplash

The Stonewall Jackson Training School was once a thriving training center that opened just outside of Charlotte during the early 1900s. Eventually, this facility garnered a dark reputation for abuse and mistreatment. The abandoned school now sits vacant and decaying off of Old Charlotte Rd in Concord, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.

Throughout much of the 19th and 20th centuries, the United States did not have many laws regarding juvenile crimes. Because of this, young adults who committed crimes were too young to be sent to a proper prison complex. Instead, they were sent to training schools like these where poor living conditions and abuse ran rampant.

Dave Newsome/Unsplash

The Stonewall Jackson Training School opened officially in the year 1909 and contained a campus that included an administration building, a memorial hall, and much more. At the end of WWII, the school became known as a very strict and sinister place, where the treatment of young kids grew to become inhumane. Oftentimes children as young as 13 were given years of hard labor as punishment for crimes as small as petty theft. In the 1970s, the population of students dwindled due to ongoing prison reforms, welfare programs, and local petitions.

John Moody/Unsplash

Today, the Stonewall Jackson buildings have been condemned by the state and are unsafe to go inside. However, these remains are now considered historical sites, meaning that they cannot be torn down. They will sit empty and abandoned for centuries to come and will serve as an eerie glimpse into America's dark history of the juvenile prison system.

To learn more about this creepy abandoned property and the future of this area, be sure to check out this video uploaded to YouTube last year.