Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania

There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.

Known as the largest thrift store in the country, this Community Aid and Donation Center spans a whopping 74,000 sq feet in space. Opened in 2014, this Community Aid is the sixth one to open in Pennsylvania. There are other smaller locations in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, York, Harrisburg, and Hanover.

Donna Knight/Unsplash

Community Aid Thrift Store's mission is to raise money for a variety of local organizations including schools, churches, temples, synagogues, and non-profits. The thrift store also initiated the Care Card Program, which provides those in need with a card that allows them to shop at any of Community Aid's locations for free.

Emily Ling/Unsplash

Inside, you'll notice aisles that are seemingly endless and racks that are filled with shoes, bags, and other accessories. There are also large sections of the store dedicated to used furniture and housewares. All clothing is organized by color and the store is often kept fairly organized. Community Aid is also known to host several amazing sales throughout the year including customer appreciation days and Dollar Days where all merchandise in the store becomes available for just $1.

Community Aid/Unsplash

Mondays through Thursdays, the store offers a 50% off discount to those in certain professions including police, firefighters, veterans, active military, EMS, healthcare workers, students, and teachers. On Wednesdays, everyone who shops can receive a 50% off discount.

Community Aid Thrift is open every day of the week except Sunday from 9 am until 9 pm. To learn more about Community Aid, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1070 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.