These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.

10. Salem, NJ

Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

A small town in southwestern NJ near the border of Delaware with about 5,000 residents, Salem is the smallest community on this list. The crime rate in Salem is twice the national average and the violent crime rate per 1,000 people is on par with that of much larger cities.

9. Millville, NJ

Helen Cranston/Unsplash

A small city in southern NJ, Millville may have a relatively nonexistent murder rate but its robbery and assault rates are through the roof. While its downtown area looks rather charming, it is certainly not a safe spot to do some shopping.

8. Irvington, NJ

Reina Smith/Unsplash

A community notorious during the 1980s crack epidemic, Irvington's violent crime rate remains six times the state average and the murder rate is eight times the state average, making it one of the most dangerous towns in New Jersey.

7. Paterson, NJ

Jackie Teare/Unsplash

A large city in northern Passaic County, Paterson is home to many beautiful parks and waterfalls however, its violent crime rate is one of the highest in the state.

6. Bridgeton, NJ

Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

A southern NJ city with a crime rate that is five times higher than the New Jersey average, Bridgeton suffered an economic downturn in the 1980s with the loss of its remaining manufacturing sector jobs in glass and textiles. Agricultural employment, however, has continued to attract immigrant workers but largely creates new challenges and opportunities for revitalization.

5. Newark, NJ

Troy Hagan/Unsplash

Often regarded as New Jersey's most dangerous city, Newark only comes in at number 5 on this list. While it does in fact have the third highest murder rate in the country, there are several neighborhoods within the city that are relatively safe and harmless like University Heights that likely prevent Newark from coming in at number 1.

4. Asbury Park, NJ

Dana Pilz/Unsplash

This coastal city suffered immensely during the 20th century when race riots broke out in the 1970s and many of those city blocks have yet to be fully redeveloped. Asbury Park ranks very high in both violent and property crimes.

3. Trenton, NJ

Kate Russell/Unspalsh

In 2013, Trenton had the highest murder rate in the entire state of New Jersey. While it may be unsafe at night, it is our capital and home to many interesting museums and a lovely historic district.

2. Atlantic City, NJ

Kelly Thompson/Unsplash

Another coastal city that suffered during the 20th century, after World War II, Atlantic City became plagued with poverty, crime, corruption, and general economic decline and has not fully recovered to this day. The city holds one of the highest violent crime rates in the country.

1. Camden, NJ

Kyle Weinberg/Unsplash

Coming in as New Jersey's most dangerous place to live is Camden, a city in southwestern NJ near Philadelphia. The city's crime rate is four times higher than the national average making this one of the most dangerous places in America.