Utica, NY

This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

Travel Maven

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.

Reece Mathers/Unsplash

The Adirondack Railroad got its start back in 1992 and has since expanded to become the longest excursion scenic railroad east of the Mississippi. The railroad's primary goal is to provide excursion passenger rail services from central New York to the northern Adirondacks and provide opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages to safely access the scenic beauty of the Adirondack region.

Carly Spyre/Unsplash

While the Adirondack Railroad offers a variety of different themed trains, one of our absolute favorites is the Beer & Wine Train. This 2.5-hour journey is a local favorite that begins at Utica's Union Station that travels north to Remsen Station passing remarkable scenic countryside along the way.

Jess Kent/Unsplash

Utica's Union Station is a historic attraction that was built back in 1914. It is one of the most beautiful railroad stations in the entire state complete with marble columns and stunning skylights.

Each historic train has both first-class cars and coach cars. For $17 more, first-class passengers will have access to comfortable white tablecloth seating and a choice of hors d'oeuvre. All passengers will get to enjoy different local wines and beers along the route. Each trip features a different local winery and guests will receive a complimentary beer or wine glass.

Adirondack Railroad/Unsplash

The cafe car will also be available on each ride. Here, passengers will be able to purchase food or enjoy live music entertainment.

This 20-mile journey through Oneida County is a wonderful way to relax or spend time with friends and family. Tickets range from $38 to $55 a person. To learn more, be sure to visit the Adirondack Railroad's official site here.

Address: Boehlert Transportation Center, 321 Main St, Utica, NY 13501.

