There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

From 1849 until 1944, the town of Birmingham was a bustling community in southwest Kentucky. Today, it’s a pretty good place to go fishing. Many of the town's structures still stand beneath the water. Keep reading to find out more about Birmingham, an incredibly intriguing abandoned ghost town in Kentucky.

Named after the town in England, Birmingham was an industrial town that contained a steel mill and timber business as well as an ironworks. During its peak, the town was home to almost 1,000 residents. The village had five churches, two schools, two hotels, four general stores, three grocery shops, two millinery shops, and a drug store.

Abruptly, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced the building of the Kentucky Dam for the creation of Kentucky Lake in 1938, and just like that, Birmingham's residents were forced to relocate. Just 6 years later the town was completely submerged underwater.

Today, Birmingham Point Campground visitors sometimes report miscellaneous fixtures from the old town surfacing at the shore however most visitors to this area are completely unaware that an entire town rests under the peaceful waters here.

Address: 166 Upper Village Dr, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.