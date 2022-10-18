This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Alyssa Gelman/Unsplash

Nothing, however, compares to this giant 5-story antique shop full of historic treasures. Located in Columbus' German Village, The Greater Columbus Antique Mall is a must-visit shopping destination if you're looking for old-world furniture and one-of-a-kind collectibles you won't find anywhere else, keep reading to learn more.

Dennis Harvey/Unsplash

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit, air-conditioned building that's clean and well organized. Each of the 50 vendors here offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include TIME magazines from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables.

Reina Smith/Unsplash

One of the best parts about vising this antique mall is that you never know what you'll find. The pieces here are constantly being sourced and updated so no matter how many times you visit you'll always stumble across something new and exciting so give yourself plenty of time to walk around this sprawling store. You will easily need an entire day to look through everything offered here.

Whether or not you buy anything, a trip to the Greater Columbus Antique Mall is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Amy Johnson/Unsplash

The Greater Columbus Antique Mall is open every day of the week from 12 pm until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 1045 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206.