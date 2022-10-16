This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States

There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.

Garret Pearson/Unsplash

The Batona Trail is a 50-mile-long trail that runs through the Pine Barrens, one of NJ's most rural areas. The trail passes through some of South Jersey’s forgotten towns like Martha, Lower Forge, and Four Mile. Batona Trail is marked with pink blazes, and there are several major roads that intersect it, making it easy to plan hikes of varying lengths.

The folklore surrounding this particular trail dates back to the 1700s when a woman by the name of Mrs. Leeds was pregnant with her 13th child. She allegedly cursed it by wishing it were the devil and the infamous Jersey Devil legend was born.

Michael Bowman/Unsplash

According to legend, shortly after giving birth, the devil child killed Mrs. Leeds and flew up into the neighboring swampland. It’s been rumored to terrorize the Pine Barren locals ever since. The creature is often described as a flying biped with hooves instead of feet. The most common belief is that the devil resembles a kangaroo with a horse or goat like head, bat-like wings, and horns. The creature is also described to have small clawed hands and a forked tail. Those who have claimed to see it report that it moves quickly, often heard emitting a high-pitched "blood-curdling scream."

Those who walk through the Batona Trail still claim to see the Jersey Devil to this day. Some report hearing screams while others insist it attacked their camp tents late at night.

Meredith Kramer/Unsplash

Have you ever spent a night in the supposedly haunted Pine Barrens? Let us know in the comments.