This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this sprawling antique mall that's set inside an old tobacco warehouse in Mullins, keep reading to learn more about this must-visit shopping destination.

Gabby P./Unsplash

The Golden Leaf Antique Market is one of the absolute best places to thrift in the state. The indoor market is open year-round and is home to hundreds of different vendors selling everything from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture.

This giant collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit building that's clean and well-organized. Because the building was once a warehouse, you'll notice each aisle is wide and spacious with plenty of room to walk around.

Kelly Lane/Unsplash

One of the best parts about vising Golden Leaf is that you never know what you'll find. The pieces here are constantly being sourced and updated so no matter how many times you visit you'll always stumble across something new and exciting.

Most items sold here are in great condition and some may need a bit of touching up. All of the associates that work at Golden Leaf are super helpful and willing to answer any questions you may have. The market is known to have some of the best and most competitive pricing on most of its merchandise.

Peter Teller/Unsplash

Whether or not you buy anything, a trip to the Golden Leaf is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Golden Leaf Market is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 am until 5:30 pm. For all updates and announcements, be sure to follow their official Facebook page here.

Address: 303 S Main St, Mullins, SC 29574.