This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.

Williamsburg was founded in 1632 and has accumulated more ghost stories than any other Virginia municipality. The colonial town has become somewhat of a tourist destination over the past few decades and is even home to several annual ghost-hunting conventions, keep reading to learn more about some of the haunting legends that surround this city.

The Tale of Lucy Ludwell

The Ludwell-Paradise House is a seemingly charming brick building built back in the 1700s that is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of Lucy Ludwell. She married John Paradise and the pair lived a lavish life in England before John passed away. Lucy returned to their home in Williamsburg. Lucy apparently suffered a mental illness after the death of her husband and was sent away to the Public Hospital for two years. After the unbearable treatment, Lucy ended her life and many believe her spirit still haunts the Ludwell-Paradise House to this day. There have been reports of people hearing someone upstairs drawing a bath even though the house was empty.

The Eastern State Hospital

Known as the first insane asylum in the United States, this Williamsburg institution has notoriously been regarded as one of the harshest mental facilities during its time of operation in the 19th century. The Lee family took over operations in the 1850s and began to notice extremely unsettling apparitions of the previous owner who overdosed, Dr. Galt. Mrs. Lee even claimed that after replacing the blood-stained floors the blood somehow mysteriously made its way onto the new floorboards. An eerie and unexplainable phenomenon, the insane asylum is now a museum and is often regarded as one of the most haunted buildings in the city.

Peyton Randolph House

At the corner of Nicholson and North England Streets stands the Peyton Randolph House, known as one of the most haunted spots in the country. The house was built in 1715 and its tragic history began when the Peachy Family moved into the house in the 1800s. Since moving into the home, Mrs. Peachy lost a lot of her children, one died from falling out of a tree and many others died from illnesses. One of her relatives killed himself in the drawing room. Over the years, visitors have reported extremely uncomfortable encounters in this house. One of the most disturbing stories was told by a female employee who reports that she was grabbed by an angry presence while walking down the staircase that attempted to push her down and kill her. Today, guided tours of the fascinating Peyton Randolph House are offered.

Whether or not you believe this city is haunted, there is no arguing the fact that Williamsburg is steeped in iconic American history and remains one of the most fascinating cities to explore. If you plan on visiting, be sure to embark on a haunted guided tour offered by the Colonial Ghost Tours.