This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.

Four Winds Restaurant/Unsplash

The Four Winds Restaurant is a beautiful restaurant set inside a historic red building in Manasquan. They're open daily for lunch and dinner with a full bar that's open until midnight. The restaurant's interior boasts a cozy vibe complete with a fireplace, string lights, and a spacious dining room.

Salvatore A Sgori/Unsplash

Four Winds is known locally as a great spot for drinks, seafood, and friendly service. They're also known for their iconic steaks served in both 20 oz and 32 oz options. These massive steaks are hand-selected with an aging requirement of 21 days, the restaurant only uses Sterling Silver Premium Beef which ranks among the top 12% of beef available.

Four Winds Restaurant/Unsplash

Other steak options include filet mignon and New York sirloin. Four Winds also features a delicious menu filled with burgers, fish tacos, fried oysters, buffalo wings, chicken parmigiana, salads, and much more so there is truly something for everyone here.

Four Winds Restaurant is open every day of the week from 11:30 am until 9 pm and closes at 10 pm on weekends. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1316 Jefferson Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736.