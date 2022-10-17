This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.

Filled with history, the city of Providence has been the subject of many paranormal tales over the decades, and one of its oldest buildings, The Biltmore Hotel, has become known as one of the most haunted hotels in the entire country.

Now known as The Graduate Providence after a major renovation in 2019, this historic hotel originally opened all the way back in 1922 and has garnered quite a creepy reputation ever since.

The Graduate features a stunning and elegant space complete with historic touches like giant chandeliers and intricate gold detailed elevators but don't let its beauty fool you, the hotel has a dark history rooted in satanism due to Johan Leisse Weisskopf, a prominent satanist that partially funded the hotel's construction. Over the years there have been several rumors of animal sacrifices, weekly rituals, and murders that have taken place inside the hotel.

During prohibition, the Biltmore was home to a popular speakeasy that was frequented by mobsters. It is believed that many crimes and unsolved murders took place here during that time. Since then, guests and hotel workers have reported countless paranormal encounters that most people believe are the spirits of those who were killed on the property.

Whether or not you believe this hotel is haunted, there's no denying this national historic landmark is filled with fascinating charm. To learn more about the history and paranormal activity of the hotel, be sure to check out this article.

Address: 11 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903.