Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

Rossi's Pop Up Market is a decades-old Allegheny County tradition. This indoor and outdoor market is open year-round and features over 200 vendors and spans over 100,000 square feet. The market has become known as an entertainment destination that combines shopping, free live performances, and an abundance of delicious food vendors.

Rossi's is housed inside what was once a Loew's Movie Theater in the town of North Versailles, just 20 minutes east of Pittsburgh. Their sprawling outdoor market runs from April until November. Their inside market is open year-round.

Start your journey off by strolling their giant outdoor market that's filled with everything from cosmetics to electronics. You'll also find an amazing farmer's market here where you can stock up on fresh vegetables and fruits. Hunting for good deals requires a lot of energy and fortunately, there are food vendors located both inside and outside that offer snacks and ice-cold drinks like lemonade and smoothies.

Inside their massive building, you'll find much more. This indoor mart is home to hundreds of vendors selling everything from gorgeous vintage jewelry and clothes to furniture, art, electronics, and even vacuums. This one-stop-shop has it all–from old to brand-new items. The indoor portion of this flea is divided into separate wings that include an east wing and a west wing so you can explore easily without getting overwhelmed.

Rossi's Pop Up Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 am until 3 pm. To learn more about Rossi's and all of the fun events that take place here, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 200 LOEWS DR, NORTH VERSAILLES, PA 15137.