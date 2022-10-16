This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.

Mercer County/Unsplash

Lake Shawnee Amusement Park was built in the 1920s to cater to the local coal miners and their families living in the Princeton, West Virginia area located along the border of Virginia in Mercer County. People were unaware at the time, but the amusement park was actually built on top of a sacred Native American burial ground.

Visitors came to Lake Shawnee for the many fun rides and games offered, however, the amusement park was actually home to much tragedy during the years that it was open.

Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

A number of strange child deaths in the pool and lake occurred over the 40 years that the amusement park was open. Those who visited when they were younger have reported that there was a strange presence in the water there, some even claim to have felt a hand pulling at their legs in an attempt to drown them. The park eventually closed permanently in 1966.

Heather Hill/Unsplash

The amusement park, which has been left untouched by the new owners who have unsuccessfully re-opened the park, has been featured on shows such as the Travel Channel's "The Dead Files" and many websites have articles devoted to the abandoned park.

It is unclear whether or not the strange deaths that happened here can be contributed to the fact that this park sits atop a sacred burial ground. Regardless, there's no denying that some of the state's most tragic and puzzling deaths have occurred here.

If you'd like to explore this abandoned amusement park further, the park now operates as a haunted attraction open throughout the month of October. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park, 470 Matoaka Rd, Rock, WV 24747, USA