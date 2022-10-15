This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Wally's Subs in Kalamazoo is one of those places. Locally owned and operated for decades, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. The restaurant's exterior boasts vintage signage, and you'll find a no-frills deli counter on the inside. This little hole-in-the-wall is known for its massive sandwiches, keep reading to learn more.

Wally's opened in 1983 and still maintains the simple, down-to-earth environment from back in the day. The subs are the star of the show here and are offered in the form of three basic types: one-meat subs, two-meat subs, and specialty subs.

Whether you're craving a sandwich on the smaller side or a giant two-foot sub, Wally's has a wide variety of options. Standard subs range from just 5 inches to a foot long while their larger options range from a triple-decker to a three-foot sub, perfect for those looking to test their eating abilities.

No matter the size you choose, all Wally's subs are loaded with delicious toppings and amazing ingredients. Wally's offers over 15 different types of meats, 5 different kinds of cheese, and each sub is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and their special house dressing.



The largest sub at Wally's is the Great Delicious, a two-foot-long, triple-decker sandwich filled with your choice of meats and cheese. Whether you split it or decide to tackle it all on your own, there's no denying that Wally's offers some of the best and freshest subs in the state. To learn more about their menu, be sure to check their official site here.



Address: Wally's Subs, 6477 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, USA.

