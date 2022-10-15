This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash

If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1970s plane crash through Grandfather Mountain near Linville, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.

The 7 mile hike to the top of Grandfather Mountain is no easy feat, but the fascinating sights along the way definitely make it worth it. Known as the Daniel Boone Scout Trail, this scenic hike through the woods takes a somber turn as you near the end. You'll find the plane wreckage at the top of this 2,000 foot mountain and it is a staggering sight to behold.

The pilot of this plane lost his life as he was trying to navigate his way over Grandfather Mountain from Pennsylvania to Florida back in 1978. The turbulent stormy weather caused him to fly off course and he ended up tragically crashing into the side of the mountain.

For those looking to explore this area without having to endure the entire trail, you can access the Tanawha Trail and take a left as the loop instead of a right. The plane ruins can be found where the Tanawha Trail meets the Daniel Boone Scout Trail.

To learn more about the remains of this Cessna 187Q airplane, be sure to check out this site here. The Grandfather Mountain State Park is open daily from 8 am until 8 pm.