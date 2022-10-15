This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.

Kayley Greene/Unsplash

This train ride's main purpose is to provide its riders with an incredible tour of Connecticut's stunning River Valley region which is comprised of some pretty remarkable scenery including undeveloped marshland you'd never be able to reach by car. The Essex Steam Train also strives to preserve the state's celebrated railroad history.

Bill Jennings/Unsplash

Your journey begins at the historic River Valley Junction station in Essex. This building from the 1800s will certainly take you back in time as you marvel at the yellow antique truck that's parked prominently outside. The station is also home to a cafe and gift shop.

Mark Papke/Unsplash

Whether you're looking for a fall foliage train ride, a winter-themed North Pole Express, or just a regular dinner train, chances are the Essex Steam Train has it. Each ride is usually 2 hours long and their train cars vary from restored army trains from the 1950s to first-class steam trains built in the 1920s. Train tickets are purchased online in advance and tend to sell out quickly so be sure to follow their official Facebook page here for all updates and announcements for their holiday trains that will become available in November and December.

Address: 1 Railroad Ave, Essex, CT, United States, Connecticut.