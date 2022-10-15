New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.

North Bergen looks and feels like any other northern New Jersey city, but it is actually the center of some pretty alarming alien spottings.

Jay Nickse/Unsplash

One of the very first sightings took place back in 1975 inside the James J. Braddock Park. Several people who were living inside the Stonehenge apartment building across the street reported seeing glowing orbs in the park. One resident even wrote an article for the Village Voice about the sighting—he also reported seeing tiny creatures in helmets wandering inside the park. This was the first case investigated by the late UFO researcher, author, and artist Budd Hopkins.

JJ Braddock Park Eric Tremblay/Unsplash

Since then, there have been several other UFO encounters around the Stonehenge building and the park. Amongst the most popular sightings include fireballs, blue orbs, and strange lights that can be seen in the sky over North Bergen.

Whether or not you believe in aliens, North Bergen is definitely New Jersey's UFO capital and many people truly think they've seen something here. Have you ever seen a UFO or aliens in New Jersey? Do you believe the sightings? Let us know in the comments section.

Address: Stonehenge, 7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047, USA.