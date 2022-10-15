The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, is known for its endless all-you-can-eat meat options.

Prime Sirloin Buffet/Unsplash

Prime Sirloin Buffet has been a central Pennsylvania staple for decades. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Prime Sirloin claims to have the area's best food variety all under one roof.

If you like meat, you’re in for a real treat when you step up to the expansive buffet table here. While offerings vary widely, some of the most popular dishes here include fried chicken, BBQ ribs, pulled pork, roast beef, chicken parmesan, and country-fried steaks served with a generous topping of gravy.

Joey Bernhardt/Unsplash

You're going to want to pair those meats with some equally delicious sides and Prime Sirloin has plenty of fresh options including buffalo mac and cheese, french fries, mashed potatoes, corn muffins, and hushpuppies.

In addition to a hearty lunch and dinner selection, Prime Sirloin is also known for its amazing dessert buffet that features a wide variety of options from homemade pies to cookies and bread pudding.

Grace Campbell/Unsplash

If you're looking for a budget-friendly meal filled with every kind of comfort food you can imagine, Prime Sirloin is definitely your place. Breakfast and lunch buffet pricing starts at just $9.99 a person and dinner is only $12.99 a person during the week and $13.99 on weekends. Prime Sirloin is also known to offer discounts on certain days of the week like Monday where kids under 10 can eat for free.

To learn more about Prime Sirloin and all of their buffet options, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 501 Municipal Dr, Duncansville, PA 16635.