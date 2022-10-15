This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.

Claire Schaffer/Unspalsh

The Buchanan Flea Market is a fairly new Roanoke area market that opened in 2016. This open-air market is open year-round and features hundreds of different vendors along it's 12 acre farm. The market has become known as a shopping destination that combines antiquing within a state fair atmosphere complete with live entertainment and plenty of delicious eats, keep reading to learn more.

Buchanan Flea/Unsplash

Much more than just your average flea market, Buchanan Flea features an expansive field of unique vendors selling items you can't find anywhere else. You'll encounter friendly locals, rare vintage collectibles, great food, and a stunning backdrop here.

Browse through collections of housewares, vintage clothing, furniture, and antiques. Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to this flea market is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Jerry O'Connell/Unsplash

Hunting for good deals requires a lot of energy and fortunately, the Buchanan Flea Market offers delicious homemade food options. Start your day with a breakfast sandwich and if you're there for the entire day, the flea market is also home to a restaurant that serves lunch.

Buchanan Flea/Unsplash

The Buchanan Flea Market is located in Buchanan, Virginia between exits 162 and 167 off I-81. The market is open every Saturday from 6:30 am until 5 pm. Parking and admission is completely free.

Address: Buchanan Flea Market, 19115 Main St, Buchanan, VA 24066, USA.