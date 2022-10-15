Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.

Joe D'Amelio/Unsplash

Frontier Town was once an epic western-themed amusement park that was open from 1952 until 1998. The park was known for putting on over-the-top performances that included staging robberies and shootouts right on the theme park's Main Street for all visitors to see. Since its closing nearly 25 years ago, most of the remaining structures here have withered away but a few still remain. The condition of the decaying park has caused locals to petition for the demolition of the abandoned theme park in recent years.

Julia Topp/Unsplash

New York State and the Open Space Institute have worked in collaboration with five neighboring Adirondack towns to create a blueprint for a new recreation hub that would improve the local amenities, expand access, and draw more visitors to the area. The new facility known as the Equestrian and Day Use Area is a public campground.

Allison Graham/Unsplash

Because of the pandemic, further efforts to restore this area have been pushed back but eventually, the state would like to completely transform one of Frontier Towns' last standing buildings, the iconic A-Frame lodge into an Adirondack welcome center that will dispense trail and recreational information.

Today, the decaying Frontier Town remains an eerie reminder of the past as it sits mostly untouched, slowly being reclaimed by nature. If you're interested in seeing more of the abandoned theme park, be sure to check out this fascinating footage uploaded to YouTube last year of what the inside of the property looks like.