The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway

Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.

With so many interesting places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Dairy State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.

Helen Piccolo/Unsplash

Located in Fond du Lac County, the town of Ripon was called out by Budget Travel Magazine as one of the coolest small towns in America. A beloved destination filled with tons of history, we believe that every Wisconsin resident should experience Ripon at least once in their lifetime.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small town is the fact that it is known as the birthplace of the Republican Party of the United States. A meeting that occurred at a schoolhouse in town on March 20, 1854, gave way to the organization of this new political party. Referred to as the Little White School House, it is now considered a national historic landmark and museum that you can visit today.

Kelly Egan/Unsplash

Ripon is also home to a thriving downtown area filled with all the conveniences of visiting a metropolitan area with the peacefulness and safety of a small town. Here you'll find revitalized Italianate buildings that house an eclectic mix of upscale boutiques, lively pubs, restaurants, and artsy cafes.

Ripon Chamber of Commerce/Unsplash

If you love spending time outdoors, be sure to take a walk through Ripon's 150-year-old college. The campus is home to a wonderful green surrounded by trees and plenty of historic buildings. Ripon College also features a 130-acre outdoor conservancy complete with bike trails and plenty of wildlife viewing opportunities.

Ripon College/Unsplash

No weekend trip is complete without good food. You'll find a few amazing restaurants in Ripon from cozy diners to pubs and bistros. One of the most popular restaurants here is Mr. and Mrs. P's Eatery, a delicious restaurant and bakery known for its incredibly friendly service and amazing comfort food made from scratch.

Jen Sully/Unsplash

To learn more about Ripon and all the wonderful things there are to do in this small town, be sure to visit their official page for tourism here.