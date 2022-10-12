Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.

Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls/Unsplash

Located less than an hour outside of Cleveland, Chagrin Falls is home to one of the most unique downtown areas that features a waterfall right in the middle of the town square. Chagrin Falls also features over 50 unique stores and one-of-a-kind dining from romantic restaurants to cozy diners.

Coshocton

Evelyn Wang/Unsplash

A charming historic town found an hour outside of Columbus, Coshocton is home to plenty of beautiful old buildings, antique stores, and general stores that will take you back in time. A perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, Coshocton is also known for its impressive wine trail featuring eight unique wineries and a brewery all within a scenic drive from one another.

Gallipolis

Laura Smith/Unsplash

A charming village in southeastern Ohio, Gallipolis features a bustling downtown area complete with amazing restaurants, cozy cafes, and plenty of shops. The town is also home to a picturesque windmill located within a vast open field.

Granville

Hillary Marsh/Unsplash

This quaint Ohio town resembles a downtown you might find in New England complete with old churches, a historic village clock, and plenty of charming shops. A wonderful place to visit any time of year, Granville truly comes alive during the holiday season during their Candlelight Walking Tour.

Marietta

Washington County/Unsplash

One of the oldest and most historic downtown areas in southern Ohio, Marietta is a vibrant community known for its plethora of unique shops and is even home to the oldest family owned business in Ohio, the Schafer Leather Store. Marietta is also known for it's thriving art community featuring murals, sculptures, and art galleries.

Milan

Mike Kierstad/Unsplash

A historic village known as being the birthplace of Thomas Edison, Milan features a picturesque downtown area complete with unique specialty shops, antique shops, and a seven-building historical museum complex.

Oberlin

Anthony Cleaver/Unsplash

Not only a great college but a great town too, Oberlin features several cozy cafes, bookstores, bakeries, and art galleries making it a wonderful place to spend a weekend relaxing.

Sugarcreek

Matt O'Connor/Unsplash

Fondly known as the Little Switzerland of Ohio, this must-visit downtown area is home to unique alpine architecture and plenty of charming stores and restaurants including Amish bakeries, thrift stores, and wineries.

Yellow Springs

Diondra Reily/Unsplash

One of the most eclectic downtown areas in the whole state, Yellow Springs is known as being the hippie town of Ohio and features brightly colored storefronts, art galleries, and plenty of interesting murals. Visit the historic Clifton Mill or catch a movie at the charming Little Art Theatre.