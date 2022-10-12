This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Georgia

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.

Phuong Vu/Unsplash

My Favorite Place Flea Market is located just 22 minutes north of Atlanta in Chamblee, Georgia. This one-of-a-kind market is known for its wide selection of oddities, antiques, collectibles, and unique finds all housed inside their 10,000 sq foot building that's open 7 days a week.

It's easy to become overwhelmed when you step inside this massive store that's stocked to the brim with an eclectic mix of products but that is also one of the best parts of shopping here. No matter how many times you visit My Favorite Place, you'll always stumble across something new and exciting. That's because the merchandise inside the store is constantly being changed and updated.

Tim Dennison/Unsplash

In terms of quality, most items for sale here are well-maintained. However, you'll most likely come across pieces of furniture that could use a bit of touching up from scratches and wear. The staff on site are usually extremely friendly and willing to answer any questions you may have about the product and pricing.

Kim Carlsson/Unsplash

My Favorite Place is open every day from 10 am until 5:30 pm. There is a large parking lot available here and parking is always free. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 5596 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341.