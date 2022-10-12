This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise

If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.

The Philadelphia Street Food Festival will take place on Saturday, October 15th at the Xfinity Live multivenue near Citizens Bank Park from 2 pm until 8 pm. The festival promises plenty of food, drinks, live entertainment, and tons of fun events and contests. The best part of all is that all food items at the festival will cost $5 or less.

Fred Anthony/Unsplash

This exciting event will bring over 20 local restaurant vendors and food trucks together for an incredible food-tasting experience. There will be plenty of Philadelphia themed foods here including cheesesteaks but other food highlights include a cheese fry fountain, donut burgers, mac and cheese, and fat tacos.

Jack Wassell/Unsplash

In addition to incredible food, the festival will also feature plenty of fun events that are perfect for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a kid's zone, pumpkin patch, axe throwing, mechanical bull-riding, a silent disco, and a free hard seltzer sampling.

Philadelphia Street Food Festival/Unsplash

We can't imagine a more perfect way to spend a weekend in Philly. To learn more about this event, be sure to check their official site here. General admission tickets can be purchased online for $19.99 and include entry to the event and a free drink. Be sure to buy as soon as possible as tickets are limited.

Address: Xfinity Live! Philadelphia 1100 Pattinson Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19148.