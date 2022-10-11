Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia

From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.

Shepherdstown was founded in 1762 before West Virginia even became unionized. This tiny town is home to just over 1,000 people but there is certainly no shortage of paranormal activity here. There are actually several urban legends that surround this city, in this article we'll discuss some of the most popular stories.

Shepherd University

During the Civil War, Shepherd University's McMurran Hall was used as a hospital to treat wounded soldiers. Over the past century, several faculty and staff have reported sightings of spirits roaming the halls and a shadowy figure that often stands by the windows.

Pam Curran/Unsplash

Shepherdstown Sweet Shop and Bakery

Located within the charming historic district of town, this bakery is known to be haunted by a colonel from the Civil War. Simply known as "The Colonel" by locals, many employees and visitors have reported feeling his presence brush by them as they step inside the bakery and some even report hearing him whisper into their ears. The Shepherdstown Sweet Shop and Bakery was also used as a hospital during the Battle of Antietam, so it comes as no surprise that reports of paranormal activity have occurred here.

Sweet Shop and Bakery/Unsplash

Historic Shepherdstown Museum

A fascinating museum located inside the Entler Hotel. Here, you'll learn all about the history of Shepherdstown. Be sure to visit the top floor to see the replica of an old hotel room. It is rumored that the ghost of William Payton Smith can be seen here late at night.

Historic Shepherdstown/Unsplash

Elmwood Cemetery

A historic cemetery built to bury the corpses of Confederate soldiers during the Civil War, this cemetery is home to over 100 soldier graves. Those who visit at night have reported seeing apparitions.

Derek Williams/Unsplash

Whether or not you believe this city is haunted, there is no arguing the fact that Shepherdstown is steeped in iconic American history and remains one of the most fascinating communities to explore. If you plan on visiting, be sure to embark on a guided ghost tour offered by the Shepherdstown Mystery Walks.