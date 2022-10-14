This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.

Tops Diner/Unsplash

The clear winner? Tops Diner in East Newark. This vintage diner can be found along the scenic Passiac River about 8 minutes from downtown Newark.

Known as a community staple and iconic North Jersey destination, Tops Diner has recently undergone a renovation and now boasts an art deco-inspired space complete with a full-length bar, elegant light fixtures, plenty of cozy leather booths, and even a live DJ on the weekends.

Tops Diner/Unsplash

Patrons flock to this restaurant for its consistently delicious food and the best thing about diners is that their menu is always filled with classic comfort food favorites at an affordable price. Tops Diner is certainly no exception.

Tops Diner/Unsplash

Surprisingly, Tops Diner is most loved for its exceptional seafood. Favorites amongst patrons include their incredible lobster mac and cheese, shrimp and grits, and jambalaya.

If seafood isn't your thing don't worry, some other popular menu items here include the chicken alfredo pasta, hearty breakfast plates, and the diner's infamous homemade tiramisu.

James Perry/Unsplash

A must-visit for any and all foodies who live in New Jersey, Tops Diner is open 7 days a week from 8 am until 11 pm. Reservations are highly recommended. For updates and food specials, be sure to check their official site or Instagram page.