Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.

The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.

Beneath these peaceful-looking waters glistening just off the shores of Lake Michigan, there is a rip current that has claimed the lives of many–even the most experienced swimmers.

The regions along Lake Michigan that see the highest numbers of fatalities are located along the easternmost shores which are likely due to the strong rip current present in that area.

While the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is an absolutely beautiful park to visit, it is also the single most dangerous National Park in the state of Indiana. The park came in 10th place on a list of state and National Parks in the United States with the highest number of deaths caused by drowning.

Between 2007 and 2018, the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore reported 17 drowning deaths; some years have seen numbers much higher than that. According to polls taken in the area, many residents and visitors alike are still highly unaware of the deadly rip current that is present here.

no matter how beautiful it is - no matter how peaceful it looks - Lake Michigan is still #1 in terms of drownings and fatalities year after year, and the beautiful shores of Indiana Dunes are no exception.

The importance of taking caution while in the water cannot be overstated. While Lake Michigan is an amazing place to fish, boat, and swim, a sudden mistake can claim the lives of even the strongest swimmers. It is highly recommended that if you are visiting the lake, wear a life vest.

Address: Indiana Dunes National Park, 1215 N State Rd 49, Porter, IN 46304, USA.