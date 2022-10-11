Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Travel Maven
Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
Beneath these peaceful-looking waters glistening just off the shores of Lake Michigan, there is a rip current that has claimed the lives of many–even the most experienced swimmers.
The importance of taking caution while in the water cannot be overstated. While Lake Michigan is an amazing place to fish, boat, and swim, a sudden mistake can claim the lives of even the strongest swimmers. It is highly recommended that if you are visiting the lake, wear a life vest.
