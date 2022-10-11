Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.

Emma Kipness/Unsplash

Located off the beaten path in Lancaster about 10 miles out of town, lie the remains of Springs Recreation Park, an amusement park built in the early 1900s by Springs Mills. The park was built primarily for the area's mill workers and their families to enjoy. There are very few official records about the park but what we do know is that Springs Recreation Park officially opened in 1925 and permanently shuttered its doors in August of 1989.

You'll find the remains of this former park along the shores of Fishing Creek Lake, an 8.5 mile reservoir situated by the Catawba River. These hauntingly beautiful remnants of the park can be seen near the Springs Park Boat Ramp in the city of Lancaster.

Kenneth Wilson/Unsplash

According to local records, at its peak, Springs Park featured an Olympic-sized swimming pool, ice skating rink, a miniature golf course, and many amusement park rides including a ferris wheel and miniature train.

Gregg Harlow/Burst

Today, all that's left is concrete and decaying rubble. Many people have explored the park after its closing over 30 years ago and many of these decaying structures are covered in graffiti. While trespassing remains illegal and dangerous, you can see more of this fascinating abandoned amusement park by checking out this video uploaded to YouTube a few years ago.