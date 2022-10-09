The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

If you grew up in Westchester County, you're probably already familiar with the legends surrounding Buckout Road. This creepy 2-mile road in West Harrison is surrounded by numerous chilling tales. Keep reading to learn more.

One of the earliest Buckout Road legends dates back to the 1600s when there were once three large X's spraypainted onto the street that marked the spot where three women were burned at the stake for being accused of witchcraft. Legend had it that if you drove over the Xs, terrible things happened to you. During the 1980s, Buckout Road was eventually repaved, covering the three Xs.

Another popular legend here involves a lady in white, said to be Mary Buckhout, the mother of a family who lived on the road that died when she hung herself from a tree. Many people living in the area have reported seeing the ghost of Mary. While her husband's grave still stands, many people from the area report that the family cemetery experienced several grave robberies over the years, which is possibly the source of Mary's unsettled spirit.

In addition to these legends, one of the most terrifying involves a now burned-down house that was located on Buckout Road commonly known as The Red House or Albino House. The property featured several structures including a home, barns, and a slaughterhouse. The legend stated that if you parked your car in front of the red house and honked the horn three times, the family of cannibalistic Albinos would come after you. As ridiculous as it sounds, the legend drew a large number of visitors to the road until the house was eventually demolished.

The ghost of Leatherman is also rumored to haunt this area. The Leatherman was an infamous late 1800s vagrant who walked a 365-mile route from Connecticut to New York. While the identity of the man is something that has been argued for centuries, the cave in which The Leatherman lived in is located on Buckout Road.

Whether or not you believe this area is haunted, there is no arguing the fact that Buckout remains one of the most fascinating roads in the country that curious visitors still flock to.

Address: Buckout Rd, Harrison, NY 10604, USA.